Tronox Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tronox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TROX stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tronox by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tronox by 12.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

