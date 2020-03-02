Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Stake Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.76% of Trueblue worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trueblue by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,494 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Trueblue’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

