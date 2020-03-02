TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and $23.78 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00004010 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.77 or 0.06398380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011406 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

