TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0062

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $190,068.00 and approximately $18,489.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

