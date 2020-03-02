Truegame (TGAME) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30,157.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Truegame has a market capitalization of $259,911.00 and approximately $30,157.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

