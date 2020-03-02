TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $141.42 million and $814.59 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011291 BTC on major exchanges including Bitso, Crex24, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,442,098 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Kuna, Bitso, Crex24, HitBTC, HBUS, Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX, Koinex, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinTiger, WazirX, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

