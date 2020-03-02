Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.61% of Trupanion worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $963,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $30.74 on Monday. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -512.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.