Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Trupanion has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -512.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $963,430. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.