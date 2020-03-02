TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.84 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $53,390.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00496580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.04 or 0.06476970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005630 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

