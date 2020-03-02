TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (AT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$1.56 on Monday. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a one year low of C$1.07 and a one year high of C$1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.