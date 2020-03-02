TTC Price Reaches $0.0428 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, TTC has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.06479741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030114 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 860,961,689 coins and its circulating supply is 403,936,533 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

