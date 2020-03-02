Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tutor Perini in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TPC opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $607.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.