Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -3.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Twitter’s analysis:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. OTR Global cut Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,965 shares of company stock worth $8,855,095 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

