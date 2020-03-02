Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Tyson Foods worth $238,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 605,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,207. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

