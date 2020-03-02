U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NYSE USB opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

