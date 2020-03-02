Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $1,898.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

