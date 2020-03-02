UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,846.87 ($24.29).

GSK stock traded up GBX 67.80 ($0.89) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,630 ($21.44). The company had a trading volume of 22,193,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,747.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,723.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders acquired a total of 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,602 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

