UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €128.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RHM. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.70 ($127.56).

Shares of RHM traded up €1.88 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €84.20 ($97.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is €98.59 and its 200 day moving average is €104.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

