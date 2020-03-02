UBS Group Begins Coverage on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PPD. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

In related news, insider Christopher Fikry purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, COO William J. Sharbaugh purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

