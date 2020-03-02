UBS Group Cuts Carnival (LON:CCL) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,285 ($43.21).

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL opened at GBX 2,288 ($30.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 2,545 ($33.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,296 ($56.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,226.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,337.86.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.