UBS Group Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Neutral

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.48 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. FMR LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $27,326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,362 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $19,985,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

