UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Elementis in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.57 ($2.18).

Get Elementis alerts:

ELM stock opened at GBX 98.45 ($1.30) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The firm has a market cap of $588.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 99.45 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.