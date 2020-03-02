UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 399.09 ($5.25).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

