UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Capita to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 168.14 ($2.21).

CPI opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.76. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

