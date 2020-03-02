UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DOM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.68).

DOM stock opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42).

In related news, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

