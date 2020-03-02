UBS Group Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.47 ($123.80).

Merck KGaA stock traded up €2.25 ($2.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €111.30 ($129.42). 908,705 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €118.51 and a 200 day moving average of €106.90. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

