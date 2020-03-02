UBS Group Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €193.50 ($225.00).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €1.06 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €149.64 ($174.00). 2,612,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company’s 50-day moving average is €171.04 and its 200-day moving average is €166.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

