UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 203.18 ($2.67).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 200.10 ($2.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.44. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.45 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Equities research analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 15.9999988 EPS for the current year.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

