UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.61 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.06479741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030114 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.