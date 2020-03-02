Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the highest is $3.78. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $254.53. 54,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

