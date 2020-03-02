Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.38% of Ultra Clean worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 345,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $832.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

