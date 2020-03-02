Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,765.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $117,765.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,824.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.03704286 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002038 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00310417 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00748838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008873 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,129,185 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

