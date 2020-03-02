UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Financial Contrast

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH 0 0 5 0 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 8 0 2.58

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. Given UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH -6.03% -6.05% -0.93% Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.70% 3.33% 2.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH $129.59 million 4.72 -$36.22 million $0.74 20.22 Essential Properties Realty Trust $96.22 million 23.58 $15.61 million N/A N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Dividends

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

