Unibright (UBT) Price Up 14.5% This Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $34.77 million and $957,625.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.