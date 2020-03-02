UNICORN Token Market Cap Tops $121,753.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $121,753.00 and $4,399.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

