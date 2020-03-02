Unify (UNIFY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,867.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Unify has a market cap of $105,867.00 and $2,636.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unify has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00685170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007319 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

