Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,995 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Unilever by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL opened at $53.93 on Monday. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

