Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $361,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.