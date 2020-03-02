United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $10.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.13 billion. United Continental reported sales of $9.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $45.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.45 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $48.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. United Continental has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $96.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 5.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in United Continental by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 17.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Continental by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

