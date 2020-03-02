United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,008,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,516. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

