United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.75. 8,719,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,092. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

