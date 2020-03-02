United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

URI stock opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.