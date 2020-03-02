United Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for United Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

NYSE UTX opened at $130.59 on Monday. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

