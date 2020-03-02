Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,023. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

