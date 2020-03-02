Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 315,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

