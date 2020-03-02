Universa (UTNP) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $6,833.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

