UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $914,334.00 and $1,807.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

