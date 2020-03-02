Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT opened at $107.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

