Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NYSE:UHS opened at $123.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.