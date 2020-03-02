Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $155.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

NYSE:UHS traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,729. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 237,270 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

